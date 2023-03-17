Neha Dhupia's Pic With Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Star Rani Mukerji: 'Us Moms Have Superpowers'

Neha Dhupia shared this image.(courtesy: nehadhupia)

Rani Mukerji is making all the right noises. After all, her much-awaited film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norwayhas finally hit the theatres. Rani Mukerji has been receiving love and appreciation for her stellar performance. Now, actress Neha Dhupia has given a shout-out to Rani Mukerji and the makers of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Sharing a series of pictures with Rani Mukerji, Neha wrote, “ I am going to say it as it is… Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norwayisn't for the weak-hearted but then again all us moms have superpowers but go weak in our knees for our children.” Sharing her experience, she added, “I sobbed, I cried, I cheered…This was a story that needed to be told … forMrs Chatterjee and every parent out there.” For Rani Mukerji, Neha wrote, “Rani Mukerji, your brilliance and bravery to play this part is beyond words … all I did through the interval and post the movie was hold you close and look at you in awe.”

Neha Dhupia continued, “Thank you @nikkhiladvani@emmayentertainment@ashimachibber@onlyemmay@madhubhojwani…Thank you for telling stories the way you do…I left the cinema with thoughts of the unparalleled strength that Mrs Chatterjee has led her life with….And at the end of the night, I held my children closer than ever before.” Replying to the post, actor Aparshakti Khurana, and Saba Pataudi have shared red heart emojis.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber, is inspired by a true story. It narrates the tale of Devika Chatterjee, an Indian immigrant mother who leads a seemingly idyllic life in Norway with her husband, played by Anirban Bhattacharya, and their children. However, Devika's life takes a devastating turn when her children are removed from her care by the Norwegian foster system due to differences in culture. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Tiina Tauraite and Jim Sarbh.

Rani Mukerji was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan.