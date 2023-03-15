At Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Screening, Kiara Advani, Shruti Haasan-Santanu Hazarika And Others

Kiara Advani and Shruti Haasan-Santanu Hazarika were pictured at a screening.

The makers of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, starring Rani Mukerji, hosted a special screening in Mumbai at Yash Raj Studios on Wednesday. The event was attended by several celebs, including Kiara Advani, Shruti Haasan, with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika, Kabir Khan, with Mini Mathur, Richa Chadha, with Ali Fazal, and others. Kiara, who recently married Sidharth Malhotra, flashed her million-dollar smile for the cameras. The actress looked pretty in a white top and left her hair loose. Richa and Ali also smiled for the cameras stationed at the venue.

Check out the pictures below:

Earlier today, Maheep Kapoor also shared some pictures from Rani Mukerji's film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway screening. In the image, Maheep poses with Rani, Rekha and daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Maheep Kapoor captioned the post: "Do yourselves a favour and watch this power packed performance by Rani Mukherjee in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway .. it is brilliant." The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star accompanied the post with the hashtag #GemOfAMovie.

Take a look below:

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, Rani Mukerji plays the role of a mother whose life takes a drastic turn after her children are taken away from the Norwegian foster care system merely because of cultural differences. She decides to go all the way for her children.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV gave Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway 1.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Rani Mukerji, on her part, lets it rip and the film trips on its excesses. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is an overheated affair that sucks the air out of an intrinsically moving story that deserved infinitely better."