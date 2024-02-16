Trending: The Advice Ranbir Kapoor Received From Mukesh Ambani

Ranbir Kapoor pictured at the function.

Ranbir Kapoor was honoured with the Maharashtrian of the Year award for his significant contributions to the entertainment industry at the Lokmat Awards on Thursday. The event took place in Mumbai. During his acceptance speech, the actor gave special recognition to business magnate Mukesh Ambani, who was also part of the award show. He expressed, “Meri zindagi ke teen simple lakshya hai, teen stambh hai. Pehla ki acha kaam karo. Badi vinamrata se kaam karo. [There are three simple goals in my life, three pillars. First, to do good work. Work with great humility.]” Referring to Mukesh Ambani, Ranbir added, “Mukesh bhai se maine bahut prerna li hai. Vo hamesha mujhe kehte hai ki [I have drawn a lot of inspiration from Mukesh bhai. He always tells me to] keep my head down and continue to work. Don't take success to your head and failure to your heart.”

Ranbir Kapoor continued, “Dusra ek acha insaan bano. Ek acha beta, acha baap, acha pati, acha bhai, acha dost, aur sabse important ek acha naagrik bano. Mujhe bahut garv hai ki mai ek Mumbaikar hu aur aisa puruskar mere liye bahut mayne rakhta hai. [The second is to be a good person. Be a good son, a good father, a good husband, a good brother, a good friend, and most importantly, a good citizen. I am proud to be a Mumbaikar, and this award holds significant importance for me.]”

Ranbir Kapoor's speech was shared by a fan page on Reddit. Take a look:

Posts from the bollyblindsngossip

community on Reddit

Last month, Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor Award at the 69th Filmfare Awards for his performance in Animal. During his speech, the actor paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, and his daughter, Raha. Addressing his father, Ranbir expressed, "Every day I think of you, I remember you and everything that I feel for you...the love, the affection I try to channelise it through this part and I hope you are up there in peace and resting."

Regarding his daughter Raha, Ranbir Kapoor lovingly added, "And last but not least my daughter Raha...naughty....you were born and a week later I started principal shooting for Animal ..and every single day just to come home to you has been the most joyful experience of my life. Mumma (Alia Bhatt) and papa are bringing you a bua and a massi (referring to black lady) tonight to play...I can't wait to experience every adventure with you...I love you naughty. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen...see you at the movies." FYI: Ranbir's wife, actress Alia Bhatt, also won the Best Actress award for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Here's a video shared by a fan page on YouTube:

Up next, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Love & War, Ramayana Part 1, and Animal Park.