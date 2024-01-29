Filmfare Awards 2024: In Ranbir Kapoor's Acceptance Speech, A Sweet Message For Daughter Raha

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ranbirkapooruniverse)

Ranbir Kapoor name checked usual suspects, dad Rishi Kapoor and daughter Raha, in his acceptance speech at Filmfare Awards held in Gujarat last night. Ranbir Kapoor, who won the Best Actor award for his film Animal, dedicated the win to his dad and daughter. A video of the actor, receiving his award, was shared by a fan page. In his speech, the Rockstar actor can be seen heard saying, "Every day I think of you, I remember you and everything that I feel for you...the love, the affection I try to channelize it through this part and I hope you are up there in peace and resting," he said.

About his daughter Raha, Ranbir said, "And last but not least my daughter Raha...naughty....you were born and a week later I started principal shooting for Animal ..and every single day just to come home to you has been the most joyful experience of my life. Mumma and papa are bringing you a bua and a massi (referring to black lady) tonight to play... I can't wait to experience every adventure with you...I love you naughty. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen...see you at the movies."

Take a look at the video below:

At the Filmfare Awards last night, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal led the pack with a total of 6 trophies while Vidhu Vino Chopra's 12th Fail won some of the biggest awards for the night including Best Film and Best Director. In the Critics category, Vikrant Massey won the Best Actor award for 12th Fail. Meanwhile, Rani Mukherji and Shefali Shah shared the award for the Best Actress (Critics) for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Three Of Us, respectively. Filmmaker David Dhawan was given the Lifetime Achievement Award.