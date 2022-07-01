Ranbir Kapoor On Deepika Padukone's Tamasha Performance: Surprised Me With Each Shot

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Agar Tum Sath Ho song. (courtesy: T-Series)

Ranbir Kapoor opened up about Deepika Padukone in a recent video interview with Brut India. While recounting his journey through iconic scenes from his films - Saawariya to Shamshera - he elaborated on the emotionally heavy scene in the song Agar Tum Sath Ho from Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha (2015). He pointed out that he has never been so surprised by an actor's growth as he was by Deepika's performance in Tamasha. Ranbir and Deepika have worked together in Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) and then again in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) before Tamasha. Calling Deepika a "veteran," Ranbir was quoted by Brut India in a video saying, "I don't think I have ever been so surprised by an actor's growth. Because I know Deepika so closely, I was so impressed. By the time we reached Tamasha, she was a veteran, you know, and she was surprising me with each shot, and everything she was doing," he said.

"I've always had such a good time working with Deepika because we started off together," Ranbir shared, adding that his Tamasha co-star has "grown so much as an actor." While talking about the song Agar Tum Sath Ho, the Sanju star said that the scene was "championed" by Deepika's performance.

"There are certain scenes that tilt towards an actor's character, and the scene really had my character arch because he was churning, he was going through something. But I think the way Deepika performed it, what Deepika brought to the table, she made it come alive because you really felt pain. And because of that, it was such a reactive scene. What I was doing, she was reacting, what she was doing, I was reacting," he said.

While Ranbir Kapoor made his debut with Saawariya in 2007, Deepika Padukone featured in her first film, Om Shanti Om in 2006 with Shah Rukh Khan. Currently, Ranbir is gearing up forShamshera's release and Deepika is shooting for Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.