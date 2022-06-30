Neetu Kapoor And Soni Razdan Can't Stop Gushing Over Ranbir Kapoor In Shamshera

A still from the song Ji Huzoor. (courtesy: neetu54)

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie Shamshera has been creating a heavy buzz ever since the makers unveiled the first look of the actor. Now, days after dropping a power pack trailer, they have released the first song Ji Huzoor, featuring Ranbir, from the movie Shamshera. The excited mother, Neetu Kapoor, shared a clip from the track on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Hayeeee," followed by love-struck and heart emoticons. Soon after she shared the post, Ranbir Kapoor's mother-in-law and wife Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, commented, "Wow". Neetu's Jugjugg Jeeyo's co-star Anil Kapoor also dropped a comment. He wrote, "Superb".

Here have a look at Neetu Kapoor's post:

Here's what Soni Razdan and Anil Kapoor commented:

The song Ji Huzoor is sung by Aditya Narayan and composed, arranged and produced by Mithoon. In the song, Ranbir Kapoor is seen in a rugged look, dancing his heart out with kids. Sharing on Instagram, the official Instagram page of Yash Raj Films (YRF) wrote, "Dance along to the quirky beats of #JiHuzoor". Check out the post below:

Check out the trailer of Shamshera below:

In the film Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor will be playing a double role - Shamshera and Balli. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie narrates the story of a man who fights for the freedom and dignity of his tribe. Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films (YRF), it is slated to hit the theatres on July 22 in three regional languages - Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.