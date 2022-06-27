'Our Baby, Coming Soon': See Hospital Pic Of Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt has left the Internet both thrilled and confused with a cryptic post shared this morning captioned, "Our baby ..... coming soon." The photo accompanying the caption shows what looks like Alia on a hospital bed and husband Ranbir Kapoor, pictured from behind, looking at the results of an ultrasound on the monitor. The result has been obscured by a red heart and the next photo in the post is one of a lion, lioness and a cub. The post has been flooded with comments congratulating Alia and Ranbir as well as some suggesting it might be promotional activity for the couple's new film Brahmastra.

Comments from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's family and friends indicate that this might straight up be a pregnancy announcement. "Congratulations mama and papa lion," wrote Alia's mother Soni Razdan. Ranbir's sister Riddhima left a string of hearts in the comments thread. "Congratulations honey! Yaaay! Can't wait," wrote Priyanka Chopra. "Heart is bursting," wrote Alia's mentor Karan Johar. Alia and Ranbir's Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy wrote: "Om Nama Shivaay, immensely happy."

Not everyone took Alia Bhatt's post at face value. "It's a strategy to promote Brahmastra," read one fan comment. "Is this for a movie or something," read another.

See the post here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married on April 14 after dating for several years. They began a romance after being cast in Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018 as a couple.

Brahmastra is a mythology-based fantasy in three parts also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. The first film in the trilogy releases on September 9.