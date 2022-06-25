'You Are Mindblowing': Alia Bhatt On Mother-In-Law Neetu Kapoor's Performance In Jugjugg Jeeyo

Alia with Ranbir and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor (courtesy: tinala13)

Raj Mehta's Jugjugg Jeeyo released across theatres on Friday. Dubbed as a family entertainer, many celebrities praised the film, but one review, in particular, has stolen the show. Alia Bhatt, who has been sharing updates about husband Ranbir Kapoor's film Shamshera over the past few days, gave a shout out to her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor in Jugjugg Jeeyo. Though she also shared her thoughts about the other cast members from the film, the one written for Neetu Kapoor was adorable. With a poster of Jugjugg Jeeyo, Alia tagged Neetu Kapoor and wrote, "You are just mindblowing."

She also mentioned that the film is a "full on entertainer" and that she "laughed, cried, clapped and cheered" while watching it.

Praising Anil Kapoor's performance, Alia wrote, "You had us laughing all the time". She called Varun Dhawan a star and said that Kiara Advani made her cry. The actress ended her post by tagging director Raj Mehta and said, "Always hitting it out of the park."

Recently, during the promotions of Jugjugg Jeeyo, Neetu Kapoor said that she wanted her relationship with her daughter-in-law to be the same as it was with her mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor. She was quoted by Indian Express, as saying, "People asked me how will be my relationship with Alia, and it will be the same as it was for me and my mother-in-law. Alia is a lovely person. She is a beautiful, simple, uncorrupted human being."

After five years of relationship, Alia and Ranbir got married at their Vastu house in April.