'Another Great Day On Heart Of Stone,' Writes Alia Bhatt As She Shares A Sunkissed Selfie

Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt, who is shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, has shared a post on her Instagram stories, thanking her fans for the love she has received, after the release of the Brahmastra trailer. The actress has shared a selfie and captioned it as, "Another GREAT day on Heart of Stone - so so so tired - but so so so happy with all the love for our d Brahmastra... makes all the aches and pains go away.. love you alll".

Here have a look:

The makers of Brahmastra released the trailer on Wednesday, and since then, fans have been going over it. Sharing the trailer, Alia Bhatt wrote, "A piece of our hearts - Brahmastra." Check out below:

Brahmastra will mark the first collaboration of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will release on September 9, 2022.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Ayan Mukerji revealed the reason behind the delay and how Ranbir Kapoor was involved. He said, "When I started the prep for Brahmastra, Ranbir was offered Sanju. He was supposed to start prep with me, but he chose to start Sanju first. I was so angry. I was happy that he was working with Raju Hirani, but what about my project? But in hindsight, I'm glad Ranbir chose to work on Sanju because, a few years later, Sanju was shot, edited and ready for release and my pre-production hadn't even been completed. Had Ranbir waited for me, it would've been too long a wait."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt jetted off to London for the shoot of her Hollywood debut movie, Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The movie will release on Netflix. Apart from Heart of Stone, Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Darlings.