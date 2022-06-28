This Pic Of Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Has Kept The Internet Busy: 'What's In The Box?'

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor. (courtesy: neetu_54)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been on the top of trends list since Alia Bhatt's cryptic post captioned "Our baby coming soon" was shared by the actress on social media. While members of the Kapoor and Bhatt clan congratulated the couple, some Instagram users were busy speculating if the cryptic post is a reference to any of their upcoming projects together. Another Alia-Ranbir post that kept the Internet busy was the one shared by Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor - a picture of Alia and Ranbir on safari in Kenya (they vacationed there over the New Year). Fans of the stars were quick to spot a box (presumably with a ring in it) in Ranbir Kapoor's hand and wondered if the picture happens to be from Ranbir's proposal to Alia Bhatt.

A quick glance at the comments section of Neetu Kapoor's post: "Is this a photo from Ranbir's proposal." Here's another one: "Think it is he's holding the box in his hand," read another comment. An observation from another observant fan: "Is this picture after he had just proposed? Is that ring box in his hand?" We legit meant it when we wrote Internet went in full Sherlock mode after this post was shared. "OMG! This is proposal picture! Can see box," wrote another fan. "What's in the box," asked another Instagram user.

This is the picture shared by Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor. "God bless," she captioned it.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt shared a picture with husband Ranbir Kapoor from their wedding festivities on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Overwhelmed with all the love ! Have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings. Thank you every single one of you."

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Here's Alia Bhatt's "our baby coming soon" post:

Recently, during the trailer launch of Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor said that he "couldn't have asked for a better life partner" than Alia Bhatt. "My life with Alia is the best. My life has dal chawal with tadka, pickle and onions, it has everything. So, I couldn't have asked for a better life partner." He added, "It is a very big year for me. It is a great year for me, I got married, it is a beautiful thing that has happened in my life," Ranbir Kapoor said at the trailer launch.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April at their house Vastu in the presence of family and a few close friends. They will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.