Animal Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Is Past The 200 Crore Mark

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal has achieved a remarkable feat by entering the ₹200-crore club within just 3 days of its release. In the first two days of its release, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial collected ₹131.07 crore at the domestic box office. According to a Sacnilk report, on day 3, the film added ₹72.50 crore to its tally, with ₹64.80 crore contributed by its Hindi version and ₹7.70 earned by south Indian languages. In total, the film has amassed ₹203.57 crore so far. In addition to the stellar performances of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the audience has loved the work of Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Shakti Kapoor.

Sharing the day 2 collection figures of Animal, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). He mentioned that the movie raked in ₹67.27 crore on Saturday, with the Hindi version amassing ₹58.37 crore and the south Indian languages collecting ₹8.90 crore at the ticket counters on day 2.

In his tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote, “‘ANIMAL' IS A BOXOFFICE MONSTER…#Animal goes WILD on Day 2 [Sat]… Metros, non-metros, mass pockets - the response is OUTSTANDING, takes the 2-day total to over ₹ 100 cr… “

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Animal 1.5 stars. He said, “Animal is the kind of film that would have us believe that it is no big deal for a loving son to go berserk when it comes to tackling those who threaten the well-being of his dad and his two sisters. Since danger seems to lurk over the family at every corner, he has the licence to be as boorish as he wants to be. The protagonist (Ranbir Kapoor) goes hell for leather, spills tons of blood, kills tens of people and blows hot and hotter when he figures out that a conspiracy is indeed afoot to eliminate the patriarch and rob his family of the steel plant that it owns. Even in love, there is no room for niceties for this my-way-or-the-highway guy. He does not so much as fall in love as make a grab for it. He does not propose marriage. He literally demands it.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur clashed at the box office. Both films were released on December 1.