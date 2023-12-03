Animal Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Still from Animal trailer. (courtesy: tseries )

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has entered the ₹100 crore club. The movie, which was released on December 1, has collected ₹66 crore on its second day (all languages), according to a Sacnilk report. The day 2 collections have even surpassed the opening day box office figure, which was ₹63.8 crore. In total, the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's film has minted ₹129.8 crore. Apart from Ranbir and Rashmika, Animal has a star-studded cast with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor playing important roles. Talking about the breakdown of day 1 domestic collections, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). In his tweet, he mentioned that the movie has amassed ₹54.75 crore for the Hindi version and ₹9.05 crore for South-Indian languages. He also stated that Animal is the biggest opener of Ranbir Kapoor and also called the movie "sensational."

Yet, #Animal has a PHENOMENAL Day 1 across #India… Fri ₹ 54.75 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC.… pic.twitter.com/fOM9S0ASdq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2023

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 1.5 stars to Animal. He wrote, “To justify that it is a man's world, Animal presents two men who are as physically impaired as they are mentally scarred. One loses all sense of taste and smell and is unable to hear after sustaining six bullet wounds that push his heart to the brink of collapse. The other cannot speak. He communicates with the help of a brother who serves as a sign language interpreter. When the two men square off in the climax - it is, like such clashes usually are in vengeance sagas of this sort, staged on the tarmac of an airstrip. If you think that the physical shortcomings that the warring pair has to deal with are meant to be seen as a metaphor for what men of their ilk lack, banish that thought. Everything that the hero does in order to ensure that he has his way is backed up with an odious justification. What motive could be greater, Animal seems to ask the audience, than a man's desire to win the attention of his distracted father?”

Animal clashed with Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, at the box office.