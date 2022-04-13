Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Mehendi Or No Mehendi, Alia Made Time To Comment On Ayan Mukerji's Post

Ranbir, Alia marriage: A still from the post shared by Ayan Mukerji (Courtesy: ayan_mukerji)

It's big day for Alia Bhatt with a pooja in the morning and mehendi in the afternoon but she made the time for some social media activity. Alia, who will marry Ranbir Kapoor tomorrow, left two comments on her Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji's post today. In one, Alia posted a string of heart emojis. "Captionnnn," she wrote in the other, more revealing comment, followed by sad and love-struck emojis. The caption that so moved Alia Bhatt was this, written by Ayan who is Ranbir's best friend: "For Ranbir and For Alia! And... For this Sacred Journey, they are going to embark on soon! Ranbir and Alia... my closest and dearest people in this world... my happy place, and my safe place... who have added everything to my life... and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie...!" Ayan's post is a film still from the upcoming Brahmastra.

"We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them... as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever #loveisthelight," concluded Ayan.

Check out the post here:

Check out the comments here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra and will now get married on April 14 at 3 pm at Vastu. The mehendi function will take place today at 2 pm and will be attended by close friends and family.

Recently, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Samara were clicked outside the mehendi venue.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will release in September.