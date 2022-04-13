Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Increased Security, Phones Tagged With Stickers Outside Mehendi Venue

Ranbir, Alia wedding: Increased Security, Phones Tagged With Stickers

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married on April 14 amid high security. Today, the mehendi function will take place at Vastu at 2 pm. The functions will be attended by close friends and family members. Several videos and photos of Vastu have gone viral on the internet and in one of the videos, security guards were seen putting stickers on the guests' phones' cameras. It is being done to avoid clicking photos and videos of the venue and the couple. Barricades have been put up at the gates. Guests were also seen entering the venue for the mehendi function.

Sources close to the family confirmed to NDTV that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married on April 14. The wedding will take place at their flat in the Vastu building at 3 pm and will be attended by close friends and family. Yesterday, police were spotted visiting Vastu to review security arrangements.

Last night, photographers captured shots of lights being strung to the trees.

On Tuesday, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni landed in Mumbai from Delhi with her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara. She and her husband happily posed for the paparazzi.

Last night, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who shares a close bond with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was also clicked outside the groom-to-be's house. Today, Ayan has shared a sweet note for the couple, along with a song from their upcoming movie Brahmastra.

Ayan captioned the video as "For Ranbir and For Alia! And... For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon! Ranbir and Alia... my closest and dearest people in this world... my happy place, and my safe place... who have added everything to my life... and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie...! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them... as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever. #loveisthelight."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in a film for the first time. Brahmastra is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.