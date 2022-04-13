Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Karan Johar's Message For The Couple And Their 'New Beginnings'

Alia and Ranbir in the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set for their wedding tomorrow and just a day before their big day, the makers of Brahmastra wished the couple with the release of the teaser of the song Kesaria from the film. The song is all about "love and light" and so is the film producer Karan Johar's caption. Karan Johar wrote in his tweet: "Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other's and our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more." Karan Johar gave Alia Bhatt her big Bollywood break with the 2012 film Student Of the Year and worked with her many projects backed by Dharma Productions.

Karan Johar has also worked with groom-to-be Ranbir Kapoor. He directed the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor will also star in a project backed by Dharma Productions titled Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Read Karan Johar's post for the star couple here:

Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other's & our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more#RanbirKapoor@aliaa08#Brahmastrapic.twitter.com/0Du3lioWrM — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 13, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor's latest appearance on Alia Bhatt's Instagram profile was a few days ago - a motion poster of Brahmastra. "Love and light," Alia Bhatt captioned it.

Speaking of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, sources close to the family confirmed to NDTV that tomorrow - April 14 - is the big day, the day when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will get married. The wedding will take place at their flat in Vastu building at 3 pm. The mehendi is scheduled for today.

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview in 2020, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend" and said that if it weren't for the pandemic, they would have been married. Fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will get to see them share screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which releases in September.