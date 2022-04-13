Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: 'Love And Light' From Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji

Alia and Ranbir in a still from the video. (courtesy: ayanmukerji)

A day before Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji wished the couple by releasing a song from the film and it is all about "love and light." The text on the video reads: "Team Brahmastra wishes our lead couple all the love and light." Sharing the video, Ayan Mukerji wrote in his caption: "For Ranbir and For Alia! And... For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon. Ranbir and Alia... my closest and dearest people in this world... my happy place, and my safe place... who have added everything to my life... and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie."

Ayan Mukerji signed off the post with these words: "We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to celebrate them... as a gift to them, and to Everyone! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever #loveisthelight." In the comments section, Alia Bhatt dropped heart emojis.

Check out the video here:

Ayan Mukerji, who happens to be Ranbir Kapoor's best friend and has worked with the actor in films like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, was pictured arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's house Vastu on Tuesday, which is the venue for the big celeb wedding for the year.

Ayan Mukerji photographed arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's house.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor found love on the sets of Brahmastra. They began dating in the year 2018 and made their first public appearance together as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai.

Alia and Ranbir's wedding festivities begin today. Sources close to the family confirmed to NDTV that tomorrow is the wedding, which will take place at their flat in Vastu building at 3 pm. This will also be just for close family and friends. The wedding ceremony will be attended by just family members and close friends.