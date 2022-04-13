Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: 'I Played Dholak At Rishi And Neetu's Wedding,' Says Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai on Alia-Ranbir wedding (Courtesy: subhashghai1)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married this week and the preparations are on. Now, in an interview with Etimes, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who attended Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's wedding, gave his blessings to Alia and Ranbir ahead of their rumoured wedding. "I was very close to Rishi and Neetu and I'm very happy for Ranbir and Alia. Back then, we were all young friends - Chintu, Dabbu (Randhir Kapoor), and Chimpu (Rajeev Kapoor). Generations have changed but I'm sure Ranbir too has his friends from the fraternity. Neetu is one of the finest ladies in our industry, very lovely and affectionate. She has groomed her children very well. I have shot one film with Rishi and Ranbir titled Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe back in 1991. Ranbir was 8 or 10 years of age at that time. As an uncle, Ranbir and Alia have all my blessings," said Subhash Ghai.

Subhash Ghai has worked with Rishi Kapoor in many films and the filmmaker also revealed that he played dholak at Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's wedding. "Chintu and Neetu got married in 'RK' style. RK style wedding was a big affair with warmth, affection, and love for everyone. Rishi and Neetu have been my favourite couple and part of our family. Raj Sahab was very happy when I played the dholak at Rishi and Neetu's wedding," said Subhash Ghai.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are getting married on April 14 at 3 pm, sources told NDTV. The wedding festivities will begin today with mehendi function at 2pm, which will be attended by close friends and family. Ranbir Kapoor's house has been lit and on Tuesday, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with her husband and daughter landed in Mumbai. Last night, Ayan Mukerji was also seen visiting Ranbir.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

