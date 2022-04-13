Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Reported Wedding: BFF Ayan Mukerji Visits Groom-To-Be

Ayan at Ranbir Kapoor's house

On Tuesday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's best friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was spotted outside the Sanju actor's house. Ayan smiled for the cameras when he entered Ranbir's house. Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in a film for the first time. Brahmastra has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Alia and Ranbir in lead. The film will release in September. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly getting married this week and the preparations are on. However, no official confirmation has been shared by the couple or the family.

Check out Ayan Mukerji's photo:

Amid all the ongoing preparations, last night, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, along with her husband Bharat and daughter Samara was clicked at the Mumbai airport. Riddhima and Bharat posed for the paparazzi.

Check out their photo here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly getting married amid high security. On April 12, police officials were also clicked outside Ranbir's house Vastu, which is rumoured to be one of the wedding venues. Per an India Today report wedding planners have issued special wristbands to all their team members. "Only those wearing the orange bands with special tags will get access to the wedding premises. No one else will be allowed inside the building or given entry to the wedding banquet hall in Vaastu where the wedding is slated to take place," stated the report.

Check out the police outside Ranbir Kapoor's house:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also has Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles.

