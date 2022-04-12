Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Reported Wedding: Ranbir's Budget For Return Of Shoes Is A Reported Rs 1 Lakh

Ranbir, Alia Marriage: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reportedly get married this week, and wedding preparation seems to be in full swing. For the past few weeks, several reports have revealed inside details on where and when the wedding will take place. Now, as per the latest report, for joota churai rasam, Ranbir has set aside a budget of one lakh rupees. Joota churai is a tradition where the bride's sisters steal the groom's shoes and demand money in the exchange. As per a report in Hindustan Times, "Mostly Alia's girl gang will be in charge of stealing Ranbir's shoes. A budget of one lakh has been kept aside for the same," a source stated. The report added that the wedding is happening on a strict budget.

The source also revealed some inside details about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt'ssangeet ceremony. The source added that the couple would not have an elaborate ceremony. However, they may have some dance performances at the mehndi ceremony. "As per my information, it's not happening. There is no elaborate sangeet as well. They may dance at the Mehendi function but there is no dedicated event as such," Hindustan Times quoted the source saying.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani has landed in Mumbai. Riddhima was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport with her family, including her husband and daughter. Riddhima even posed for the shutterbugs before leaving. Check out the pictures below:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reportedly get married this week at the former's Vastu house on April 15. And the other wedding ceremonies will take place at RK Studio. The wedding ceremonies will start on April 13 and continue until April 17.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra.