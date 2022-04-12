Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Reported Wedding Postponed, Claims Rahul Bhatt: 'I Give My Word'

A throwback of Alia-Ranbir. (courtesy: ranbiraliafanpage)

Ahead of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's reported wedding festivities, slated to begin on April 13, the actress' brother (Kiran and Mahesh Bhatt's) son Rahul Bhatt told AajTak that the the date of the wedding has been moved to April 20, India Today reported. Rahul Bhatt's statement comes just a few days after he claimed that he has been invited to the wedding and that he will be a "bouncer" at the wedding. According to Rahul Bhatt, security concerns were also one of the reasons behind changing the pushing date. "The wedding is happening, it is known to all. But there is no wedding on April 13 or 14. That is a sure thing. Actually, the dates earlier were the same, but after the information was leaked to the media, the dates were changed. Everything has been changed because there's a lot of pressure. I give my word that there's no wedding on April 13 or 14. As far as I know, there will be an announcement regarding the date soon," he told AajTak, reported India Today.

Over the weekend, Rahul Bhatt told ETimes this, "Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited. I will be there for the ceremonies. However, I am not going to sing and dance. I am a gym instructor by profession and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer. I will be the rakshak at the wedding."

Meanwhile, the reported wedding venues - the RK Studios and the Krishna Raj Kapoor has been decorated with lights. On Monday, trucks were pictured unloading at Ranbir Kapoor's house Vastu. Also, outfits by Sabyasachi were seen arriving at the wedding venue.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir have been dating for quite a few years and they will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is slated for a September release.