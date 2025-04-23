Alia Bhatt Is "<i>Paani Kam Chai</i>" In Front Of Pooja Bhatt, Says Brother Rahul

Mahesh Bhatt's son Rahul made a bombastic comment on his sister Alia Bhatt. In a recent interview, Rahul compared Alia with his sister Pooja and he feels that she's not as talented as his sibling. Rahul also said that Pooja carried forward Mahesh Bhatt's legacy.

Talking to Hindi Rush, Rahul said, "She has got talent. She has the universe with her. She understands PR. She has everything and when you have everything, the universe conspires to make it happen."

He added, "In my opinion, she is not even half of what my real sister Pooja is. Not in talent, not in looks, not in terms of being sexy. In front of my sister, she is 'paani kam chai (not as good)'. Amongst the siblings, the most talented and the most moralistic is Pooja."

Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt had shared screen space in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2.

Talking about Mahesh Bhatt's legacy, Rahul Bhatt said that Pooja Bhatt actually carried foward his legacy. "Pooja took my father's legacy ahead. I saw her in her stardom. She was the biggest sex symbol of the country then."

Speaking about his equation with Alia, Rahul said it's not like he can drop at her place anytime.

"I am on good terms with her. I don't take things for granted. She is a mother now. She is very successful and one can't just pick up the phone and say I am coming to meet you. I never shared that with anybody. I like to maintain a certain protocol. I am happy for her. She got the right husband. She is a good mother and she is taking care of my other stepsister Shaheen very well, which I respect more," he said.

Rahul and Pooja are Mahesh Bhatt's children with his first wife Kiran, and Alia and Shaheen are Mahesh's daughters from his second marriage with Soni Razdan.

In 2010, Rahul was a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 4.