'I Have Been Invited': Alia Bhatt's Brother Rahul Confirms Her Wedding To Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt pictured with Ranbir Kapoor. (courtesy: ranbiraliafanpage)

After much ado, Alia Bhatt's family members confirmed to different news portals that she and Ranbir Kapoor are getting married soon. Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt told India Today that the wedding will take place on April 14, the festivities will begin on April 13. While Alia's brother Rahul Bhatt told ETimes during an interaction that the wedding is happening and that he is invited. Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt confirmed to India Today that she and Ranbir will get married April 14. The actress's mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13. He also said that the couple's wedding would be a 4-day event and that an intimate ceremony will take place at RK's Bandra home, Vastu.

Alia's brother Rahul (Kiran and Mahesh Bhatt's) son, told ETimes, "Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited. I will be there for the ceremonies. However, I am not going to sing and dance. I am a gym instructor by profession and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer. I will be the rakshak at the wedding."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, their first project together. The stars made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai in 2018.

Both Alia and Ranbir have been very vocal about their intentions to get married to each other. Alia told NDTV earlier this year: "In my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time." Ranbir Kapoor said this in an interaction with NDTV recently, "I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon."