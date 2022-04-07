A Round Up Of All The Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Rumours So Far

A throwback of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story began on the sets of Brahmastra and the stars made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai in 2018. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are to marry next week reportedly. While, the star couple has made no official announcement regarding the wedding yet, they feature on the trends list everyday courtesy the many reports about their rumoured wedding. However, both of them have been vocal about their intentions of marrying each other. "In my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time,' Alia said in an interview with NDTV this year. While Ranbir Kapoor had this to say about his wedding plans: "I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon."

Here's a round up of all the reports about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's rumoured wedding:

Dates

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly marry next week. Their wedding festivities will reportedly begin from April 13. A Pinkvilla report stated, "The wedding festivities are to begin from 13th April and continue till 15th April. On the 13th, the Mehendi function will take place at her home in Bandra (Vaastu). On 14th Haldi/Sangeet at Vaastu. The Big Day- On the 15th, when the wedding will take place."

The Ceremony

According to a recent India Today report, the star couple will have a big, fat Punjabi wedding and will later offer langar at a local Gurudwara. "Ranbir and Alia will have a traditional Punjabi wedding. As a part of the rituals of the Punjabi wedding, there is one ritual where the couple will offer langar to Gurudwara, located between Juhu and Bandra in Mumbai. When Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh got married, a similar langar was offered in their names at a Gurudwara. Ranbir and Alia won't be physically present at the Gurudwara. However, the servings and prayers will be offered on behalf of the married couple," India Today quoted a source as saying.

Wedding Outfits

If the latest rumours are anything to go by then Alia Bhatt too would be a bride dressed in a Sabyasachi piece. An India Today report stated that Alia's bridal outfit will be by designed by Sabyasachi, while Ranbir Kapoor will opt for an outfit by designer Manish Malhotra, a close friend of the Kapoors. Sources told India Today that Alia too will be wearing Manish Malhotra ensembles for other wedding functions like sangeet and mehendi.

Venue

Ever since the wedding rumours started doing the rounds, there were reports about the venue as well. According to reports, the star couple is likely to get married at Ranbir Kapoor's ancestral RK House in Chembur, Mumbai. Ranbir's parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also got married at the family house.

Ranbir's Week Off Between Shoots

Ranbir Kapoor, who has Sandeep Reedy Vanga's Animal and Luv Ranjan's untitled project lined up, will reportedly take a week off to accommodate time for the wedding festivities, reportedly scheduled to take place next week. "Ranbir has reworked his shoot dates to accommodate the wedding. He will be shooting for Luv Ranjan's film in early April. After that he has a gap of around 7-8 days and then he jumps into Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal," India Today quoted a source as saying.

Reception Guest List

Ranbir and Alia's wedding reception will reportedly be a star-studded affair. The reported guest list for their wedding reception has been revealed and it contains some no-brainer names - A source close to the star couple told India Today that Alia's Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone (Ranbir's ex and his co-star of three films) are on the guest list as is Karan Johar, who launched Alia in Bollywood. Ranbir's best friend Ayan Mukerji, who directs the couple in upcoming film Brahmastra, is invited as well.

Ranbir's Bachelor Party Guest List

From what an Indian Today report stated, seems like Ranbir Kapoor's bachelor party with be a mini Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani reunion of sorts, what with Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Roy Kapur being on the guest list. Actor Arjun Kapoor is reportedly invited too.