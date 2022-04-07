Everything The Kapoors And Bhatts Have Said About Alia And Ranbir's Rumoured Wedding

Ranbir with Alia (Courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Ever since Alia Bhatt had confessed to having a crush on Ranbir Kapoor, there have been reports about their wedding. Well, it was in 2011, when Alia had shared that she is a huge fan of Ranbir, and cut to the present, the two will reportedly get married on April 15. After dating each other for a long, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their relationship official in 2018 and since then, there has been no looking back for the two. Alia has been sharing mushy photos with Ranbir and her cheesy comments are equally mushy. Recently, Ranbir while talking to NDTV had confessed that he has "all intentions" of getting married to Alia. And now, if reports are to go by, then they will get married next week at the RK family house.

Let's see what the Kapoors and Bhatts have said about Ranbir and Alia's rumoured wedding in the past.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, when Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt was asked about the wedding, he had said, "Rumours. They have been going on and on for a long long time."

In 2021, there were rumours that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. When Bollywoodlife had asked Alia's mother and actress Soni Razdan about the same, she had said, "Even I don't know when it'll (the wedding) happen. Even I'm waiting for some information. Well, there's a lot of time left. It'll happen some time in the future, and that's a long way off. Now, when it'll happen, I don't know."

At the same time, when Alia's uncle Mukesh Bhatt was asked about the wedding rumours, he had told in.com, "This is utter rubbish. Who is spreading these rumours?" Not just Mukesh Bhatt, even Alia's step-brother Rahul Bhatt had told the publication, "Alia is my step-sister. We don't stay together. I don't know much about her life's development. However, I do like their (Ranbir-Alia) Jodi. If I am invited to the wedding, I will definitely like to be a part of it."

A few days back, Ranbir Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain had also talked about his wedding rumours and had told Pinkvilla, "Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven't prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it's true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don't know when."

There are reports that Ranbir and Alia Bhatt will get married at the RK family house. When Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor was asked to comment on these rumours, he had told Bombay Times, "I don't know why people take such liberties with Alia and Ranbir. They are to get married in the RK house? I have heard no such thing. Not that I am aware of."

Lastly, let's see how Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor had reacted to his wedding news recently. A few days back, Neetu Kapoor was shooting for a show and when the paparazzi had asked her "bahu kab aa rahi (when is the daughter-in-law coming)?" she had simply looked up and had smiled.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married between 2 AM to 4 AM on the 15th night. Ranbir's Mehendi function will take place on the 13th of April at RK House, the Pinkvilla report suggests. It is also being reported that Ranbir and Alia will get married following a Punjabi tradition.