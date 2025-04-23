Alia Bhatt's Stepbrother Rahul Bhatt Praises Ranbir Kapoor: "He Is A Great Father"

Alia Bhatt's stepbrother, Rahul Bhatt, has heaped praises on Ranbir Kapoor. He admitted that Ranbir is a “great dad” to daughter Raha.

Rahul Bhatt is the son of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. He is also the brother of Pooja Bhatt.

Rahul Bhatt expressed his deep admiration for his brother-in-law. The fitness instructor, in an interaction with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, said, “Ranbir is a great father. I think that is the most important thing. I respect him for that."

When asked about Ranbir Kapoor's acting chops, Rahul Bhatt had a straightforward answer.

He said, "Acting? Pata nahi mereko kuch samajh mein nahi aata hai… Acting kaun hai, actor kaun hai, Animal kaun hai, Kapoor kaun hai? Mere ko kuch fark nahi padta. (I don't know. I don't understand. Who is acting? Who is the actor? Who is the Animal? Who is Kapoor? I don't care)."

Rahul Bhatt added, “Baap acha hai bas. Main respect karta hoon. Apni bachi se bahut pyaar karta hai aur mere liye usse acha koi cheez matter nahin karti hai life mein, ye baaki naam, shaurat, Animal vanimal aayega jaayega ghoom fir ke baat aati hai. (He is a good father. That's it. I respect that and he loves his daughter; that's what matters to me. This name, fame, Animal, everything can come and go). He respects my stepsister. Everything is all supplemental."

Notably, Rahul Bhatt was referring to Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 blockbuster Animal. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. Ranbir also bagged the Filmfare Award in the Best Actor category for Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14, 2022. The couple welcomed daughter Raha in the same year on November 6.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor shared screen space with Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. Up next, the duo will be seen together for the second time in Love & War. Vicky Kaushal is also a part of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.