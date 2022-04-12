Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Reported Wedding: A Glimpse Into Ranbir's Apartment, All Lit Up

Image: Ranbir, Alia Marriage: Ranbir Kapoor's house

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly get married this week, and wedding preparation at Ranbir's house is in full swing. The couple's rumoured wedding ceremonies will kick off tomorrow, April 13, and continue until April 17. In the picture, we can see the house has been lit up from the inside. On Wednesday, several workers were spotted outside his house unloading furniture. Even the house's exterior has been covered with lights along its perimeter. Check out the pictures below:

Earlier, we informed you that RK Studios has also been lit up ahead of the reported wedding. It will reportedly be the venue for pre-wedding ceremonies. The wedding will reportedly take place at Ranbir's Vastu house.

Ahead of the reported wedding, Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, has landed in Mumbai with her family. Riddhima was snapped at the Mumbai airport with her husband Bharat and daughter Samara, presumably for Ranbir and Alia's reported wedding.

However, Alia's half-brother Rahul Bhatt claimed that the wedding has been postponed. He also revealed that around 200 bouncers would be present at Alia and Ranbir's reported wedding.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt started dating in 2018 and made their first public appearance as a couple the same year at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception. Alia Bhatt, in an interview with NDTV, had told, "In my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time." Even Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed to NDTV that they will get married soon-"I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra. It will be the couple's first film as an onscreen couple.