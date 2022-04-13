Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Exclusive - Mehendi This Afternoon, Wedding Date Confirmed

Ranbir, Alia marriage: The couple at Sonam Kapoor's reception (Image Credit: AFP)

It's happening, folks. Sources have confirmed to NDTV that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married tomorrow at about 3pm. The mehendi will be held this afternoon after lunch. A pooja was held in the morning. All ceremonies will be intimate affairs with just close family and friends attending. This is unsurprising, since Ranbir is a very private person. The venue for all ceremonies is Vastu, the apartment complex Ranbir and Alia live in Pali Hills, Mumbai. This week, paparazzi photographed wedding preps at Vastu with tables being unloaded from a truck and deliveries of crockery and carry bags from designer Sabyasachi.The apartment in Vastu has been lit up as have Krishna Raj Bungalow, which is the Kapoor family home, and RK Studios. Ranbir's sister Riddhima flew into Mumbai on Tuesday with husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began dating while filming Brahmastra in 2018, making their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's reception the same year.

Apr 13, 2022 10:38 (IST) The mehendi is to be held this afternoon at Vastu. A pooja ceremony took place this morning attended by family. The mehendi will begin after lunch, at about 2 pm. Again, only close friends and family will attend

