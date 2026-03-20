'Ranveer Singh Phenomenal, <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Raw And Gripping,' Gushes Ram Charan In Review

As celebs have been flooding social media praising Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, the newest addition is South superstar Ram Charan, who is mighty impressed.

He took to X and wrote, "#DhurandharTheRevenge is raw, gripping and impactful. @AdityaDharFilms brings scale and emotion together seamlessly. What he has done with this film is truly remarkable."

Cheering for the cast, he wrote, "@RanveerOfficial delivers a phenomenal performance-full of intensity and holds your attention throughout. @ActorMadhavan sir, @duttsanjay sir & @rampalarjun sir stand strong with solid performances. #SaraArjun is terrific in her role."

"@shashwatology's music elevates the film. Kudos to @jiostudios and #JyotiDeshpande for backing this vision and delivering one of the most riveting films in Indian cinema. Congratulations to the entire team," concluded his post.

#DhurandharTheRevenge is raw, gripping and impactful 🔥@AdityaDharFilms brings scale and emotion together seamlessly. What he has done with this film is truly remarkable.@RanveerOfficial delivers a phenomenal performance - full of intensity and holds your attention… — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 20, 2026

Star-Studded Screening In Mumbai

On 19 March, Dhurandhar 2 makers hosted a special screening in Mumbai, which was attended by the cast and industry insiders. Actress Saumya Tandon, who plays Rehman Dakait's wife, shared glimpses from the event, including a cheerful selfie with Ranveer Singh. Other moments featured her with director Aditya Dhar and actress Yami Gautam.

The carousel also showed Saumya spending time with casting director Mukesh Chhabra, young actress Sara Arjun, and Shararat girls Krystle D'Souza and Ayesha Khan. While sharing the pictures, Saumya revealed a fun moment from the evening, disclosing that Ranveer fondly called her a "slapping queen".

Comedian and actor Gaurav Gera, who played Mohammad Alam in the film, also offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at the success bash. He posted selfies with the cast and crew, including Aditya Dhar, Sara Arjun, and others.

Background

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun.

ALSO READ | Mahesh Babu Calls Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 "An Explosion Executed With Perfect Precision"