Rakul Preet Singh On Facing Nepotism: "Films Have Been Taken Away From Me"

Rakul Preet Singh addressed the issue of facing nepotism on the podcast show of Ranveer Allahbadia. She admitted that she lost films to starkids but she didn't let that affect her sanity. Rakul also opined that one can't deny nepotism as it exits in every industry. Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia, Rakul said, "Yes this is a reality, films have been taken away from me, but I am not a person who will get bitter. Maybe these projects were not meant for me. I move on. I feel bad for a day and then snatch out of it."

Rakul also said that she would help her children to get a foothold in the industry if they want. "Tomorrow, if my kids want help, of course, I will help them out and not force the same struggle as I had to undergo on them. Similarly, if star kids get easy access, it is because their parents have worked hard. So nepotism is not something I think too much about," said Rakul.

Rakul believes, nepotism exists in every industry, "Opportunities can be snatched away from you in any other industry, like the medical field... and I think that's life, the sooner you understand this, the better it is for your progress," she said on the show.

In the same conversation, Rakul credited the Telugu industry for translating her dream of becoming an actor. Rakul said, "You know, I don't know what to say, I think the amount of love the Telugu audiences have given me and because of them I could realise my dream of being an actor. So, a big thank you for that. And beyond that, I have no words." Rakul Preet has starred in many Telugu films such as Venkatadri Express, Loukyam, Pandaga Chesko, Kick 2, Sarrainodu, Dhruva and Spyder. She kickstarted her career with the 2009 Kannada film Gill.

Rakul Preet Singh made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 romance drama Yaariyan. She has featured in films like De De Pyaar De, Chhatriwali, Cuttputlli, Thank God, Doctor G and Runway 34.