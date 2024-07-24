Follow Rakul Preet Singh's Power-Packed Machine Reverse Fly Exercise To Improve Back Strength

Follow Rakul's Machine Reverse Fly Exercise To Improve Back Strength

Rakul Preet Singh is keeping mid-week blues at bay in the fittest way possible. She kickstarted her Wednesday morning by heading straight to the gym. The actress was seen performing “back to back” machine reverse fly exercises. She made it look like a cakewalk. From the muscle contractions, there remained no doubt that the pressure was applied on her shoulders, upper back, and delt muscles. The machine reverse fly is a variation of the bent-over dumbbell reverse fly. This workout helps in strengthening and toning the shoulders, reduces the risk of injury, helps in maintaining balance, and improves posture.

Before that, Rakul Preet Singh offered her fans a glimpse into her not-so-basic strength training session on Instagram. And trust us, it was all the motivation we needed to pull up our socks and sweat it out at the gym. In the carousel of pictures, the actress demonstrated some aerobics which focused on how to improve overall strength. She indulged in a range of weighted variations of tricep extensions, sometimes with equipment and at other times with dumbbells. Strength training exercises help in weight control, tone the arm, back, and core muscles, boost metabolism, strengthen bones, and enhance flexibility.

Pulling off a leg press can be a daunting task but not for Rakul Preet Singh. Previously, she executed the strenuous activity with sheer expertise. But, not without a challenging twist. She did the workout with an enormous 100 kg weight. In a video she shared on Instagram, Rakul's trainer was heard motivating her to complete 10 reps. Leg press strengthens your quadriceps, glutes, hip bones, and lower back.

Trust Rakul Preet Singh to raise the fitness bar higher