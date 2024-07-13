Rakul Preet Singh Sets The Tone For A Stylish Saturday Night In A Little Black Dress

Rakul Preet Singh Delivered A Winning Weekend Look In This Little Black Dress

Rakul Preet Singh is always the best dressed at a party. This time around too, the actress has picked a strapless black dress with a form hugging fit that complemented her slender figure. What's more; she teamed this outfit with buckled stiletto heels from the brand Russo Brunello.

Rakul Preet Singh picked the perfect little black dress to kick start the weekend. The actress was seen wearing an off-shoulder dress from the shelves of the label Safiyaa. Rakulpreet's look was styled by celebrity stylist Tanisha Bhatia who, apart from adding the perfect pair of gold-buckled heels from Russo Brunello, also added a pair of statement solid gold drop earrings and metal-toned rings adorning her fingers.

As for Rakul's hair and makeup of the day, her tresses were styled in a sleek high ponytail by Aliya Shaik. Her makeup of the day was keep cool-toned with a matte-smokey eye, lots of mascara on her lashes, a contoured face and a grey-brown lip colour to add the cherry on top of the glam.

Rakul Preet Singh in this strapless bodycon dress is a whole vibe for the weekend. What makes it even more chic is her sleek hair and gold accessories.

