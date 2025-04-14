Rakul Preet Singh Is All Glitz And Glam In A Crystal Adorned Bodycon Dress

It's been a glamorous week for Bollywood celebrities with the recent fashion show. With many celebrities showcasing their runway style and talent, among them was Rakul Preet Singh. The star-turned-muse for designer Nishtha Bansal walked the ramp with confidence in her steps and looked stunning in a stylish brown-hued, floor-grazing gown.

For the event, Rakul took the crowd by storm as she walked the ramp in a dress that was adorned with crystals. The star dressed in a lovely brown-hued, floor-grazing evening dress. Her gown came with a halterneck crisscross detail neckline that was crafted from a luxurious fabric. From the bodice, the dress graduated into a column silhouette. The gown also featured a sheer brown fabric; the length of the dress was adorned with transparent and amber-hued teardrop-shaped beads. These beads also gave the illusion of water droplets as the star walked the ramp.

The star accessorised her look with a pair of stylish golden flats, diamond hoop earrings, a diamond bracelet, and a statement ring. For the makeup, the star looked as beautiful as ever in a matte base, shimmery eyeshadow on the lids, mascara on the lashes, contour and bronzer to her cheeks, and a mauve lip shade. The star completed her look by styling it in a chic bun.