Rakul Preet Serves "Caramel Crunch" Makeup Look At The Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Rakul Preet is serving looks and how. The star attended the Lakme Fashion Week 2025 in her full glamorous avatar, and we can't help but love her look. The star looked like a million bucks in a dewy base makeup look. For the event, Rakul opted for an all-beige outfit that came with pearl embellishments.

For her makeup, Rakul stunned everyone with her dewy glam makeup look. With a seamless base, an extra layer of highlighter at all the right places for the glow, flushed and contoured cheeks, arched brows, soft smokey brown lids, mascara-coated lashes, winged liner, and brown kohl in the low line. The star completed her look with brown lips topped with gloss. Rakul completed her look by leaving her wavy tresses in a middle-parted open hairstyle.

From runway to red carpet, Rakul Preet's beauty game is always on point.