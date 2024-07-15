Actor Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In Drugs Case

Actor Rakul Preet Singh's brother, Aman Preet Singh, along with four others, has been arrested by the Hyderabad Police in connection with an alleged drugs case.

Some 2.6 kg of cocaine, which was brought to Hyderabad for sale, was seized by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Department when it busted a drug racket.

The cops have named a total of thirteen drug consumers, including Aman Preet Singh. All of them tested positive for cocaine.

Last year, Rakul Preet Singh was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a drug trafficking and consumption case. The 33-year-old actor's statement was recorded by the probe agency in this connection in 2022 and 2021 as well.

More details awaited.

