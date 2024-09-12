Rakul Preet Singh Credits Telugu Industry For Becoming An Actor: "I Could Realise My Dream"

Rakul Preet Singh has a heart full of love for her Telugu audience. In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast for YouTube, Rakul expressed her gratitude towards her Telugu fanbase, admitting that they made her realise that she wanted to be an actress. She first thanked them in Telugu before translating her statement into Hindi. Rakul said, “You know, I don't know what to say, I think the amount of love the Telugu audiences have given me and because of them I could realise my dream of being an actor. So, a big thank you for that. And beyond that, I have no words.” Rakul Preet has starred in many Telugu films such as Venkatadri Express, Loukyam, Pandaga Chesko, Kick 2, Sarrainodu, Dhruva and Spyder. She kickstarted her career with the 2009 Kannada film Gill.

Rakul Preet Singh has always credited Telugu audiences for her acting career. Previously, in an interview with The New Indian Express, when she was asked what Hyderabad meant to her, Rakul Preet revealed, “Hyderabad will always be my first home. I received so much love from the Telugu people, and it's the place where I started my career. I feel deeply connected to this city; it's a home away from home for me.”

In another conversation, Rakul Preet Singh explained whether she ever feels awkward about being referred to as a South Indian actress despite working in many Bollywood films. “I am a South Indian actor and I have got my identity from here. I began from Telugu and then I spread to Tamil and Hindi. This is something that I know and I owe a lot to them for that. What hurts me is that media would sometimes write lines like ‘coming from the north',” she said.

Rakul added, “I have adapted myself to this whole culture and this whole idea of being Telugu, and I feel they are my people. The moment I see two Telugu people in the crowd, I automatically say, ‘Ela unnaru' (how are you).”

Rakul Preet Singh made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 romance drama Yaariyan. She has featured in films like De De Pyaar De, Chhatriwali, Cuttputlli, Thank God, Doctor G and Runway 34.