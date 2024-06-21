International Yoga Day 2024: Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Try 'Partner Stretches Like Never Before'

Rakul Preet with Jackky. (courtesy: rakulpreet)

Keeping up with the spirit of International Yoga Day, Rakul Preet Singh and husband Jackky Bhagnani posted photos from their fitness session. The couple tried out a couple of "partner stretches" together and shared the pictures on Instagram, on Friday. An excerpt from the post shared by the actress read, "Together in wellness and all things beautiful. Happy International Day Of Yoga to all you lovely people .. #fittogetherstaytogether." She added, "Yoga is a state of mind , a state of bliss, a feeling of being one with yourself and the universe. Take baby steps towards a healthier you. Anshuka Yoga making us do partner stretches like never before."

Check out the post here:

Rakul Preet Singh loves to document her fitness journey on Instagram. Here is one of the posts from her yoga diaries.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in February this year. The couple's big fat wedding festivities took place in Goa in the presence of family members and friends from the film industry. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared dreamy pictures from their Goa wedding on Instagram and they captioned the post, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni. ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship Instagram official in 2021 with an Instagram post. Rakul Preet made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli in 2009. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan She is known for films like De De Pyaar De, Chhatriwali, Cuttputlli, Thank God, Doctor G and Runway 34.

Jackky Bhagnani, a film producer, has also acted in films like F.A.L.T.U, Youngistaan, Mitron, to name a few. He has produced films like Bell Bottom, Cuttputlli, Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, to name a few.