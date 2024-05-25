New Day, New Pics Of Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani From Fiji Diaries

Jackky Bhagnani shared this image. (courtesy: jackkybhagnani)

New day, a new set of pictures from Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Fiji vacation. Jackky updated his Instagram profile by sharing a series of pictures from the tropical getaway. In one of the pictures, the couple are seen lost in love. While Rakul opted for printed swimwear, Jackky was seen dressed in a red t-shirt and shorts. In another picture, the couple are seen posing with Fijians.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Jackky Bhagnani wrote, "Creating timeless memories at Nanuku that we'll treasure forever, and adventuring through the island's breathtaking wonders hand in hand with my special someone! The ultimate getaway!"

A day ago, Rakul Preet Singh shared a series of pictures from her Fiji vacation on social media. In one of the pictures, the actress, dressed in black swimwear, can be seen posing by the poolside. The second picture captures Rakul and Jackky posing together. They are seen wearing flower tiaras. In the third picture, Rakul can be seen wearing a white tank top, a baseball cap and a cool pair of shades. The last slide features a video of sharks swimming in the sea.

Captioning the photos on Instagram, Rakul wrote, "Sunset swims, Fiji culture, shark spotting .. we did it all."

Rakul Preet Singh also updated her Instagram with a bunch of new photos and shared that she and Jackky have made it to Bula. The photo series starts with a stunning shot of Rakul sporting a neon green tank top. The duo also indulged in a sumptuous dinner. In one photo, Rakul strikes a pose on a pathway surrounded by lush greenery, looking stunning in a backless halter-neck printed dress.

Sharing the pictures, Rakul Preet Singh simply wrote, “Say Bulaaaaaaaa,” with red heart and flower emoticons.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Rakul Preet Singh revealed that she forced Jackky to propose to her before marriage. She said, ""No one knows the proposal story. I forced him to do a proper proposal for me. I said, 'I am not walking down that aisle till you propose.' Because shaadi date was fixed, parents have met and wedding prep is going on. so why hasn't he proposed? I was like I need a story. I know we were getting married but I need a story for life."

She added, "I kept telling him, 'You have to propose. No matter how you do it, two-three months are left, now you figure out.' He managed to surprise me. I had no idea. And Bhumi (Pednekar) played a very big role. Because she orchestrated it, I couldn't guess. Because if any of my closest friends had done it, I would've gotten to know.

For the unversed, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married on February 21 this year.