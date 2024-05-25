Pics From Kunal Kemmu's Birthday Celebrations, Shared By Wife Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Kunal Kemmu turned a year older on Saturday (May 25). On the special occasion, Soha Ali Khan wished him in a special way. She also dropped pictures from Kunal's birthday celebrations. In the first picture, Soha and Kunal can be seen smiling their hearts out. The second picture is a mirror selfie. The actress looks pretty in a pink outfit. Kunal, on the other hand, is seen dressed in a printed green and mustard-hued ensemble. In the third snapshot, the couple are seen posing with Karan Johar. For the unversed, Kunal Kemmu shares his birthday with Karan Johar and attended the director's birthday last night.

One of the pictures captures Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu posing with Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Karan Johar. The rest of the images show Kunal's birthday celebration at home with their close friends and family members.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Soha wrote, "Moments like these ... #daywellspent."

To wish her husband on his special day, Soha shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram, offering a glimpse into Kunal's candid moments. The video captures funny moments like dancing with their daughter Inaaya, cooking, and goofing around at work. Captioning the video on Instagram, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "There is truly no one like you and here is the proof #happybirthday to you my jaan - love you today and always."

For the unversed, Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She married Kunal Kemmu in 2015. The couple are parents to a daughter named Inaaya.