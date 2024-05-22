Inside Rakul Preet Singh's Fiji Diaries: Food, Flowers And More

Rakul shared this image. (courtesy: RakulpreetSingh)

Another day, another set of pictures from Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's amazing Fiji vacation. Now, with a fresh slew of pictures, Rakul has informed her Instagram family that the couple has reached Bula. The series of pictures opens with a gorgeous click of Rakul dressed in a neon green tank top. Putting her natural beauty on display, Rakul's radiant glow screams healthy skin goals from miles away. Going by the pictures, the couple enjoyed a feast for dinner. In one of the pictures, Rakul can be seen posing on a pathway, amidst lush green nature. The actress looks gorgeous in a halter-neck backless printed dress. Sharing the pictures, Rakul Preet Singh simply wrote, “Say Bulaaaaaaaa,” with red heart and flower emoticons.

Before this, Rakul Preet Singh shared a few glimpses as she landed in Fiji. Well, these pictures were extra special. Why, you ask? In a note along with the clicks, Rakul revealed that they were clicked by her husband, Jackky Bhagnani. On Tuesday, Rakul dropped pictures of herself in pretty beachwear. Along with the clicks, Rakul wrote, "Where sky meets the soul. When Jackky Bhagnani turns into the best photographer." She ended the post with the hashtags “#wherehappinesscomesnaturally, #FijiIslands, #Bucketlistdestination”.

Check out Rakul Preet Singh's post here:

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married earlier this year. The couple's big fat Indian wedding festivities took place in Goa in the presence of family and friends from the film industry. Recently, Rakul Preet Singh, in a conversation with Zoom, revealed that she forced Jackky to propose to her before marriage. The actress also revealed details about her Goa wedding and how her friend, actress Bhumi Pednekar played a big role in Jackky's surprise proposal to her. Rakul said, "No one knows the proposal story. I forced him to do a proper proposal for me. I said, 'I am not walking down that aisle till you propose.' Because shaadi date was fixed, parents have met and wedding prep is going on. so why hasn't he proposed? I was like I need a story. I know we were getting married but I need a story for life."

Rakul Preet Singh added, "I kept telling him, "You have to propose. No matter how you do it, two-three months are left, now you figure out." The actress shared that Jackky finally proposed to her on their combined bachelor's trip in December 2023. "He managed to surprise me. I had no idea. And Bhumi (Pednekar) played a very big role. Because she orchestrated it, I couldn't guess. Because if any of my closest friends had done it, I would've gotten to know," she recalled.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship public via an Instagram post in 2021.