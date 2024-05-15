Rakul Preet Singh Reveals She 'Forced' Jackky Bhagnani To Propose To Her Before Wedding

Rakul shared this image. (courtesy: Rakulpreetsingh)

Months after getting married to producer Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh revealed that she forced Jackky to propose to her before marriage in an interview with Zoom. She also revealed details about her Goa marriage and how Bhumi Pednekar played a big role in Jackky's surprise proposal to her. Speaking to Zoom, Rakul said, "No one knows the proposal story. I forced him to do a proper proposal for me. I said, "I am not walking down that aisle till you propose.' Because shaadi date was fixed, parents have met and wedding prep is going on. so why hasn't he proposed? I was like I need a story. I know we were getting married but I need a story for life."

Rakul added, "I kept telling him, "You have to propose. No matter how you do it, two-three months are left, now you figrue out." Rakul shared that Jackky finally proposed to her on their combined bachelor's trip in December 2023. "He managed to surprise me. I had no idea. And Bhumi (Pednekar) played a very big role. Because she orchestrated it, I couldn't guess. Because if any of my closest friends had done it, I would've gotten to know," Rakul recalled.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had two ceremonies - an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style wedding - in Goa in February. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared dreamy pictures from their Goa wedding on Instagram. They captioned the post, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni." Take a look:

Wishing the newlyweds, Bhumi Pednekar shared a lovely post. Sharing the pictures from the celebrations, she wrote, "I've never met 2 people that are so alike, just meant to be together. Wishing my lovelies the best life ahead. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, love you both so much. Today was so magical." Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship public with an Instagram post in 2021.