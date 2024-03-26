Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Share Glimpses From Their First Holi. Watch

Rakul Preet Singh shared these images. (courtesy: rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently celebrated their first Holi together after their wedding. On social media, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani gave fans a peek into their vibrant celebrations. Their Instagram post showcased a collage of mushy pictures capturing the duo joyously applying colors to each other. They were also seen flashing their biggest smiles. One of the photos captured Rakul giving a tight hug to Jackky. Captioning the post, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Happpppy holi from us to you."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani exchanged wedding vows on February 21 in Goa. The couple beautifully blended Rakul's Sikh heritage with Jackky's Sindhi roots through an Anand Karaj ceremony followed by Pheras in the evening. Their star-studded wedding saw the attendance of celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Ananya Panday, Esha Deol, and Aditya Roy Kapur among others.

Following their nuptials, Rakul delighted fans by sharing the official wedding teaser on her Instagram handle. The teaser showed special moments from their pre-wedding and wedding festivities, starting from Rakul walking down the aisle to their jaimala ceremony. It also featured glimpses from their Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet ceremonies.

On the work front, Rakul has impressed audiences with her performances in films like De De Pyaar De,Thank God, and Doctor G. Jackky, on the other hand, appeared in films such as Youngistaan, Mitron and Welcome To Karachi.