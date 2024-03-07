Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Seek Blessings At Kamakhya Temple. See Photos

Rakul Preet Singh shared this image on her Instagram story.

After their grand wedding celebration in Goa, newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani embarked on a spiritual journey. The couple visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam to seek blessings for their union. Rakul shared glimpses of their visit on her Instagram stories. She wore an orange kurta with embroidered pants and a dupatta, while Jackky Bhagnani sported a yellow kurta paired with black jeans. The couple's forehead was smeared with tilak and they were seen holding garlands. In another photo, the couple posed with family members. Captioning the photos, Rakul Preet wrote, "Kamakhya Temple. Blessed."

Prior to their temple visit, Rakul Preet Singh shared photos from her mehendi ceremony. The pictures captured precious moments with her loved ones. Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Weddings are all about love and bonding and of course food and needless to say lots of meetha !! A biggggg genuine thank you for creating clean jaggery-based gourmet goodness for us so I could eat many many laddoos. My parents were happy because they fed us and I was happy because it was guilt free. and of course yummy .. Also want to thank @itchhatalrejadesigns for creating such beautiful invites for our wedding. Elegant and soulful you are the sweetest. Thanking each and every person involved in the process of creating a perfect day for us."

Their official wedding video, previously shared on Instagram, featured the splendor of their nuptials, from the pheras at sunset to the joyous Anand Karaj ceremony, as well as the lively haldi, mehendi, sangeet festivities, along with Rakul's graceful bridal entry. For the unversed, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship public in 2021.

On the work front, Rakul has impressed audiences with her performances in films like De De Pyaar De,Thank God, and Doctor G. Jackky, on the other hand, appeared in films such as Youngistaan, Mitron and Welcome To Karachi.