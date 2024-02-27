New Pics Alert: Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani's Mehendi Ceremony In Goa

Rakul Preet Singh shared these images. (courtesy: rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's mehendi photos are in and they are a sheer delight. The couple's big fat wedding festivities took place in Goa in the presence of family members and friends from the film industry earlier this month. In the pictures, the couple can be seen dressed in festive outfits designed by Arpita Mehta. The caption on the post read, "Adding colour to my life. Thank you Arpita Mehta for designing the most beautiful outfit reviving phulkari and adding your magic to it Thankyou Kunal Rawal for capturing the mood of the occasion so well through your outfit. Couldn't have asked for better."

Check out the pictures here:

Earlier, the couple shared their official wedding video on Instagram, which had glimpses of the pheras at sunset to the Anand Karaj ceremony, the haldi, mehendi, sangeet and Rakul Preet's bridal entry. The video was captioned, "It's not you or me , it's us #bintere #abdonobhagna-ni."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared dreamy pictures from their Goa wedding on Instagram, last week. They captioned the post, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official in 2021 with an Instagram post. On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan She is known for films like De De Pyaar De, Chhatriwali, Cuttputlli, Thank God, Doctor G and Runway 34.