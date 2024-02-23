Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Distribute Sweets To The Paparazzi. See Pics

Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who got married in Goa earlier this week, returned to Mumbai on Friday afternoon. The newlyweds were pictured at Mumbai's private airport on Friday afternoon. Rakul Preet Singh was a ray of sunshine in a yellow outfit, while Jackky Bhagnani complemented her in a pastel kurta-pajama set. The couple happily posed and distributed sweets to the paparazzi stationed there for the photo-op session. See photos of the newlyweds here:

The couple's big fat wedding festivities took place in Goa in the presence of family members and friends from the film industry. On Friday, they shared their official wedding video on Instagram, which had glimpses of the pheras at sunset to the Anand Karaj ceremony, the haldi, mehendi, sangeet and Rakul Preet's bridal entry. The video was captioned, "It's not you or me , it's us #bintere #abdonobhagna-ni."

Take a look at the post here:

They captioned the post, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni." Both Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani wore outfits designed by Tarun Tahiliani.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani initially planned to host the wedding in an overseas location. However, they changed their wedding venue to Goa. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship public with an Instagram post in 2021.

Rakul Preet Singh is the star of films Gilli, Yaariyan, De De Pyaar De, Chhatriwali, Cuttputlli, Thank God, Doctor G and Runway 34, to name a few.