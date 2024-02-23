Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani's Big Fat Goa Wedding Video Is Love Actually

Scenes from Rakul and Jackky's wedding. (courtesy: YouTube)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani just shared their official wedding video and it is straight out of a fairytale. The video encapsulates the essence of all the wedding festivities that took place in Goa - from the big day to the pheras at sunset to the Anand Karaj ceremony, the haldi, mehendi, sangeet and of course Rakul Preet's bridal entry - she walked down the aisle dancing all the way. The video was accompanied by the song Bin Tere that Jackky Bhagnani especially created for their big day. The video was captioned, "It's not you or me , it's us #bintere #abdonobhagna-ni."

Check out the video here:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani initially planned to host the wedding in an overseas location. However, they changed their wedding venue to Goa. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship public with an Instagram post in 2021. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared stunning pictures from their Goa wedding on Instagram, on Wednesday night. They captioned the post, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni." Both Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani wore outfits designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Check out the post here:

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan She is known for films like De De Pyaar De, Chhatriwali, Cuttputlli, Thank God, Doctor G and Runway 34. Jackky Bhagnani, a film producer, has also acted in films like F.A.L.T.U, Youngistaan, Mitron, to name a few. He produced films like Bell Bottom, Cuttputlli, Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, to name a few.