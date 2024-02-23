More Pics From Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani's Goa Wedding

Rakul Preet Singh shared this image. (courtesy: rakulpreet)

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and film producer Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa on February 21 (Wednesday). We chanced upon more inside pictures of the couple from their wedding. Rakul Preet re-posted shots that were shared by her friends and family on her Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, the newlyweds can be seen happily posing with guests. Another click features the stunning sunset wedding view from Goa. The picture was captioned, "Absolutely stunning wedding. Congratulations guys." In another shot, Jackky Bhagnani can be seen lovingly looking at Rakul Preet Singh. It was captioned, "My princess found her prince. You guys are adorable together."

Check out the pictures here:

Here's a stunning picture of Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding venue in Goa, courtesy Antara Motiwala Marwah's Instagram story. She captioned the Instagram story, "Sunset wedding."

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared pictures from their Goa wedding on Instagram, on Wednesday night. They captioned the post, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni." Both Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani wore outfits designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Check out the post here:

Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan She is known for films like De De Pyaar De, Chhatriwali, Cuttputlli, Thank God, Doctor G and Runway 34. Jackky Bhagnani acted in films like F.A.L.T.U, Youngistaan, Mitron, to name a few. He produced films like Bell Bottom, Cuttputlli, Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, to name a few.