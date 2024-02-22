Rakul Preet Singh Walked Down The Aisle In Goa Wedding To Jackky Bhagnani. See Inside Video

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rashi_mehra5)

Rakul Preet Singh married her longtime boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani on February 21 in an intimate ceremony in Goa. Ever since, the couple's friends and guests at the wedding have been sharing inside pictures from the wedding ceremony. In new clips shared by a guest at the wedding, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani can be seen performing various rituals. In one video, they can be seen exchanging varmalas. The text below the video read, "What a beautiful wedding." In another video shared, the Doctor G actress can be seen walking down the aisle in her gorgeous pastel bridal lehenga. Rakul can be seen flashing her million dollar smile as she walks down the aisle to Jackky.

Take a look at the inside pics below:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared dreamy pictures from their wedding on Wednesday and wrote, "Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani married in Goa, a destination they reportedly chose over the international one they had originally planned. The couple and are believed to have had two ceremonies: an Anand Karaj and one with Sindhi rituals.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky's Goa wedding was a starry affair. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap, sisters Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar and Esha Deol attended the wedding festivities.

Rakul Preet Singh her debut in 2009's Kannada film Gilli and her first Hindi film was 2014's Yaariyan.