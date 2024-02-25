Inside Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Goa Wedding Festivities: 'Felt Like A Star Shining Bright'

Rakul Preet Singh shared this image. (courtesy: rakulpreet)

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and film producer Jackky Bhagnani's big fat wedding took place in Goa earlier this week. The couple returned to Mumbai on Friday and have been ever since treating their fans and followers to lovely picture's of themselves from their wedding festivities. On Sunday, the Doctor G actress did nothing different. Rakul Preet Singh shared some stunning pictures of herself and her husband Jackky from what it seems like their Sangeet night. In the pictures, Rakul Preet Singh, dressed in a gorgeous glittering gown from the shelves of designer Falguni Peacock, can be seen having the time of her life with Jackky. In the first picture, we can see Rakul sitting on Jackky's lap while letting out a wide smile. In the others, we can see the two posing adorably. Rakul captioned the post as, "A dreamy night. Thankyouuuu @falgunipeacock for creating the most magical outfit for a magical night felt like a star shining bright."

On Saturday, Rakul Preet Singh shared some more photos from their big day alongside a note for the official wedding couturier and ace designer Tarun Tahiliani. She wrote, "We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and thank you Tarun Tahiliani for making that a reality... you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits... Love and only love for you and your team. Special mention to Mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families."

After landing in Mumbai on Friday, newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani distributed sweets to the paparazzi in Mumbai.

On Friday, the newlywedws shared their official wedding video on Instagram, which had glimpses of the pheras at sunset to the Anand Karaj ceremony, the haldi, mehendi, sangeet and Rakul Preet's bridal entry. The video was captioned, "It's not you or me , it's us #bintere #abdonobhagna-ni."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official in 2021 with an Instagram post.