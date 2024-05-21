Postcards From Fiji, Straight Out Of Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh shared this image. (courtesy: rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh checked into Fiji and she has actively been sharing pictures from her vacation there. On Tuesday, Rakul Preet shared pictures of herself in beachwear. She revealed that the pictures were clicked by her husband Jackky Bhagnani. Rakul Preet Singh captioned the post, "Where sky meets the soul. When Jackky Bhagnani turns into the best photographer." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #wherehappinesscomesnaturally, #FijiIslands and #Bucketlistdestination. She shared a picture of the food she had.

Check out Rakul Preet Singh's post here:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married earlier this year. The couple's big fat wedding festivities took place in Goa in the presence of family members and friends from the film industry. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared dreamy pictures from their Goa wedding on Instagram, last month. They captioned the post, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni. ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship Instagram official in 2021 with an Instagram post. On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan She is known for films like De De Pyaar De, Chhatriwali, Cuttputlli, Thank God, Doctor G and Runway 34.

Jackky Bhagnani, a film producer, has also acted in films like F.A.L.T.U, Youngistaan, Mitron, to name a few. He produced films like Bell Bottom, Cuttputlli, Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, to name a few.