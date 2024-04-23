Lakshmi Manchu Had The 'Best Bridesmaid Duties' At Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh's Weddings

Lakshmi Manchu shared this image. (courtesy: lakshmimanchu)

Actress Lakshmi Manchu had too much fun at Taapsee Pannu and Rakul Preet Singh's respective weddings this year. Lakshmi Manchu, who has been friends with both the actresses for over a decade, in an interaction with news agency IANS, shared her experience at both the weddings. "I had the best bridesmaid duties," said Lakshmi. Taapsee Pannu married her longtime boyfriend and Badminton player Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony held in Udaipur on March 23, while Rakul Preet Singh married actor-producer and her longtime boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani on February 21 in Goa, this year.

When asked about her bridesmaid duties at both the weddings, Lakshmi Manchu told IANS: "I had the best bridesmaid duties, which was doing nothing. Rakul's was more like being on set. She was very particular about everybody showing up on time, being there on time, and being ready. I think for her, our representation was very, very rigid like that."

Speaking about the Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe wedding, Lakshmi Manchu said that it was "chill". The actress added, "And Taapsee was just like, chill. Come when you want to be there. So it was completely different with both of them." The actress also mentioned that both the celebrity weddings were "emotional" moments for her.

Lakshmi Manchu is best-known for her performances in films like Kadal, Anaganaga O Dheerudu, Lakshmi Bomb and Monster, to name a few. She will next be seen in the film Adiparvam.

(With inputs from IANS)